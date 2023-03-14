The Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Krasnoyarsk Territory reported the disappearance of three schoolgirls from the city of Uzhur

Three schoolgirls from the town of Uzhur, Krasnoyarsk Territory, went missing. This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Russian region, transmits REN TV.

According to the department, the girls left the house on March 13. They did not get in touch with relatives for about a day. Krasnoyarsk police and volunteers have already begun to search for children.

The head of the local volunteer organization, Oksana Vasilishina, admitted that teenagers could go to neighboring regions – Novosibirsk and Kemerovo. She asked anyone who sees schoolgirls to contact the police immediately.

The reasons for the act of minors are still unknown.

