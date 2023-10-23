On the night of August 13, 2023, the night in which the results of the Simultaneous and Mandatory Open Primaries (PASO) in Argentina were known, the political system that dominated the scene in recent years was caught in a shock. A third force that emerged from outside the Argentine party political tradition went to the general elections for president, taking first place. But not only that, a scenario of thirds came to break with “the crack” that had dominated the last 15 years and that force came to question, in the year of the 40th anniversary of democratic recovery, the very bases of democratic consensus. achieved in 1983.

The results of the general election on October 22 leave three scenarios worthy of analysis that will unfold in the coming hours.

The first and most relevant is the result obtained by the official candidate. Sergio Tomás Massa, candidate for Unión por la Patria, but at the same time Minister of Economy, managed not only to retain the votes obtained in the PASO but also add almost 10% and finish as the candidate with the most votes in the general elections, all in a context of more than 100% annual inflation and going through a currency depreciation that puts Argentina’s macroeconomic stability in check. What is called a true “comeback”.

In turn, the third force that surprised the entire Argentine political class, but also analysts and media in PASO, La Libertad Avanza (LLA) and its candidate for the presidency of the Nation, Javier Milei, maintained the same percentage of votes than those obtained in the PASO.

Since August, when he was the most voted candidate, a series of expressions have been added against the basic democratic consensus, dear to Argentine common sense, reform proposals that are unviable in institutional terms in the medium term, and a discursive identification with the new rights at a global level that do not seem to have a foothold in the Argentine idiosyncrasy. And although these may have been the causes of the loss of votes between PASO and the general elections, the truth is that with the results of this October 22, the legislative bloc of LLA amounts to around 35 deputies (key for governability in the next few years) and manages to advance to the second round alongside the official candidate.

In this scenario, it is key to think about what will happen with the votes of what turned out to be the third force at the national level. Together for Change, and the winning candidate of the PASO, Patricia Bullrich, less moderate and dialogue-oriented than her opponent on that occasion, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, lost between August (PASO) and October (general) almost 6% at the national level. And although it is too early to draw conclusions about where those votes went on this occasion (whether the most moderate to the ruling party, scared by anti-democratic speeches, or the most extreme to Milei, looking for the “original” of harder positions) the truth is The thing is that facing the second round the unknown is what will happen to that around 24% that today came in third place.

Thus, in this scenario, three keys for reflection remain for the coming days.

The first is about the strength of pan-Peronism at the national level. Throughout history it has proven to be a movement that, even in the darkest hours of Argentina, in terms of democratic and economic stability, has known how to recompose itself and adapt under new, always competitive leaderships. Today it is clear that it is recomposed and consolidated under the leadership of Sergio Tomas Massa.

The second, regarding the stability of the coalition consolidated back in 2015 between the Radical Civic Union and the PRO. Will the coalition partners vote in the same way in the runoff? Is it possible for the radical members of said coalition to vote for a candidate like Milei who has expressly insulted his values? And will the hard voters of the PRO follow the designs of its founder, Mauricio Macri, who has shown his sympathy for Javier Milei and his ideas several times? These are unknowns that are supported by what today seems to be a certainty: in the coming days the stability of said coalition will, at most, be discussed by its members.

The third, and perhaps most important, 40 years after democratic recovery in Argentina, is that the results of this October 22 show that 30% of Argentine citizens find electorally viable candidates and speeches that deny the basic consensus of democracy. and the scaffolding of consolidated rights, calling them into question as the cause of the recurring economic crises that the country is going through.

Looking ahead to November 19, the date on which the ballot between Javier Milei and Sergio Tomas Massa will be settled, within the framework of another economic crisis that puts pressure on daily life with very high inflation rates, this will perhaps be the most important challenge for overcome by the political system.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in the region.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_