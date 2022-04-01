Two sailors at the concentration in Mallorca of the Spanish Federation, in March. / ©SAILING ENERGY / RFEV

Nearly 800 boats and more than 1,000 sailors of 62 nationalities will compete in the bay of Palma for the 51st Princesa Sofía Mallorca Trophy, the first scoring event of the 2022 Olympic sailing world circuit and the official premiere of the short and intense cycle towards Paris 2024. debut of kitesurfing is just one of the many novelties that will be seen�