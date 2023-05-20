A man hits the disabled person with a crutch in a video frame. RR SS

Three Chilean sailors, second corporals of the Navy, have been arrested this Friday in Iquique, in northern Chile, for the beating and death of a disabled foreign citizen who lived on the streets of the city. The uniformed men were in Iquique for the Day of Naval Glories, which is commemorated this Sunday, May 21, and commemorates the anniversary of the Iquique naval combat between Chile and Peru, in 1879. The Minister of Defense of the Government of Gabriel Boric, Maya Fernández Allende, expressed his repudiation through social networks: “I want to express our repudiation with the unacceptable and painful event that occurred in Iquique. The officials were discharged and we hope that justice sanctions them accordingly. His behavior does not reflect the spirit of the Navy,” said the Secretary of State.

The three subjects arrived in the area aboard the ship Almirante Cochrane of the National Squad. According to the news portal Emol, a group of sailors decided on Thursday night to party at a nightclub in Iquique. When leaving, some very drunk, they would have been assaulted by about 10 people. The sailors would have been beaten and, after recovering, they decided to take revenge. The only one they could reach, however, was a man without one leg, who they attacked even with his crutches, according to security camera videos. The attack caused his death this Friday morning at the Iquique Regional Hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries, for which the three detainees will be formalized on Monday for the crime of homicide, as detailed by the Prosecutor of Iquique. According to prosecutors, there would be three other Navy officials as witnesses.

The events occurred in a sector of the center of Iquique, a coastal city, west of the Atacama desert. According to DNA Radiothe videos show a municipal vehicle with emergency lights stopping near the aggressors, but leaves the place without providing assistance to the victim, which is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office, assured the persecutor José Rivera. Neither the name of the victim nor her nationality has been reported by the Public Ministry.

The Chilean Navy expressed its regret over the death of the victim and categorically condemned such events: “These actions go against the values ​​and principles of our institution,” along with reiterating that they have been discharged.