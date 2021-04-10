After an accident in Turkey, three Russian tourists were hospitalized. The other two may be discharged from the hospital today. This was announced on April 10 by the Russian Embassy in Turkey on Facebook.

It is noted that in the accident that occurred on the Konya-Aksaray highway, five citizens of Russia were injured. Three of them were hospitalized with fractures and injuries and will remain in the hospital. The other two, after a medical examination, are expected to be discharged on Saturday.

“The rest of the Rostovites are in one of the hotels in Konya, from where they will go to hotels at the place of rest, as soon as the procedures to clarify the circumstances of the accident are completed and the weather conditions allow,” the embassy said.

It was also clarified earlier that among the 26 victims of an accident involving a bus in Turkey, the Russians were two children. All of them were taken to hospitals in the settlements of Konya and Selcuk.

The accident occurred earlier on the same day on the Turkish highway Konya-Aksaray. A tourist bus, in which there were 32 Russians, slid into a ditch and overturned. 26 people were injured. One of the tourists died. According to local media reports, 43-year-old Elena Avtaikina was killed.

In addition, later on the same highway there was another accident involving a bus. It injured 13 passengers. Both vehicles, according to preliminary information, were moving in the direction of Cappadocia, and the drivers could not cope with control on the icy road.