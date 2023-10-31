Three Russians who escaped mobilization have been living in a South Korean airport for more than a year.

Three Russians who fled mobilization and lived for a year at an airport in South Korea needed humanitarian assistance. Their situation was called a humiliation of human dignity, reports a local publication. Yonhap.

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea (NHRCK) recommended that the country’s authorities pay attention to the situation with the Russians who have been living in the Incheon Airport terminal for more than a year.

The commission noted that staying in an airport terminal for an extended period of time could be degrading and contrary to constitutional values ​​regarding food, sleep and medical care.

NHRCK demanded that the Ministry of Justice organize humanitarian assistance for the Russians, namely a separate waiting room outside the airport. In addition, the commission proposed that the Ministry of Justice, in cooperation with the Speaker of the National Assembly, prepare regulations guaranteeing citizens food, exercise and medical care.

Two of the escaped Russians were given the right to receive asylum

The Russians arrived at Incheon Airport in October 2022 and immediately requested asylum. However, the Justice Department rejected their claims, saying that simply evading military service does not qualify for refugee status.

Later, in February, two of them managed to achieve what they wanted after filing a lawsuit to annul the decision of the Ministry of Justice. A South Korean court granted them the right to apply for refugee status and allowed them to enter the country. However, Russians still continue to live in the airport terminal.

Photo: Heo Ran/Reuters

“Living for months in an airport duty-free departure lounge, Russian refugees survive on food provided by the Justice Ministry: a muffin and a carton of juice for breakfast and dinner, rice and chicken for lunch,” The Korean Times reported.

Men chose South Korea because of democracy and civil rights

One of the Russians, who has been living at Incheon Airport since October, gave an interview to The Korean Times. A 24-year-old resident of Buryatia said that he received a summons and that same night he decided to flee the country. Vladimir Maraktaev explained his hasty departure with fears that the military registration and enlistment office would come for him the very next morning.

Among the Russians stuck at the airport was a resident of Kabardino-Balkaria, Jashar Khubiev, who first went by train to Kazakhstan, leaving his wife and son at home, and then crossed over to South Korea. “I really miss my wife and son, but I can’t go back to them yet. I hope Korea will help me stay here at least until the war ends,” Khubiev said.

Photo: Kim Jae-Hwan / Globallookpress.com

The 31-year-old man called himself lucky because he was able to escape from Russia and avoid the fate of his acquaintances and friends who went to the Northern Military District.

It is known that among the five Russians stuck at the airport there is another native of Kabardino-Balkaria, one came from Ulan-Ude, and one from Krasnoyarsk. They are awaiting a G-1 visa, which guarantees temporary stay in Korea pending refugee verification.