Three Russians are missing in the Annapurna mountain range in Nepal. This is reported by the portal Russian Climb, dedicated to the news of mountaineering, in its Twitter-account.

According to him, Russian citizens named Sergei, Dmitry and Alexander disappeared in the Himalayas. In the morning local time, it is planned to use a helicopter to search for them.

As specifies in Twitter-account portal Everest Today, we are talking about Russian climbers Sergei Kondrashkin, Alexander Lyutokin and Dmitry Sinev. Polish climber Waldemar Kowalewski, who recently descended from the top of Annapurna (8091 meters), went to the top again in search of the missing Russians.

