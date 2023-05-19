In Tikhvin, men hooked three schoolgirls on drugs and corrupted them for several months

In Tikhvin, men drugged and molested 14-year-old girls for several months, informs TV channel 78.ru with reference to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Leningrad Region.

It is specified that the suspects hooked three schoolgirls on mephedrone, committing sexual acts with them while they were in a state of drug intoxication.

The father of one of the girls drew attention to the inadequate condition of his daughter. Having learned from third parties what she was doing with her girlfriends, he turned to the police. The perpetrators were arrested.

