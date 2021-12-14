In the Vladimir region, three prisoners were fined for displaying swastika tattoos. On Tuesday, December 14, “Lente.ru” was informed about this in the regional prosecutor’s office.

In November, prosecutorial inspections took place in the Vladimir colonies, during which it turned out that three convicts from colonies No. 4 and No. 5 have tattoos with Nazi symbols on their bodies and show them to other prisoners. A case was opened against them under Article 20.3 (“Propaganda or public display of Nazi attributes or symbols”) of the Administrative Code of Russia. As a result, the defendants in the case were fined by a court decision.

Earlier it was reported that the Chuvash prisoner was ordered to remove the swastika tattoos. Also, the man was fined one thousand rubles.