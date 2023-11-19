Sunday, November 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Three Russian planes were sent to alternate airfields due to a hurricane in Siberia

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 19, 2023
in World
0
Three Russian planes were sent to alternate airfields due to a hurricane in Siberia

Three planes flying to Krasnoyarsk diverted to alternate airfields due to wind

Three Russian planes that were flying to Krasnoyarsk were forced to change course and go to alternate airfields due to the wind. This was reported by the city airport in Telegram-channel.

It is clarified that due to weather conditions, the flight from Novosibirsk returned to the departure airport. The airliner flying from Irkutsk also went to Novosibirsk, and the aircraft from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk landed in Abakan. “Krasnoyarsk Airport is operating as normal,” the publication said.

Related materials:

Previously, a powerful hurricane engulfed regions of Siberia. Due to bad weather, dozens of settlements are experiencing interruptions in water and electricity supplies. The disaster especially affected the Altai Territory, Khakassia, the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Omsk Region. It is known that the wind moved east – to the Baikal region and Yakutia.

As a result of the emergency, a resident of Novokuznetsk received serious injuries: a sign that had come off a shopping center building fell on her. Also in this city, a tree crushed a car with two Russians; they did not survive.

See also  For better and for worse: what is Section 230, 'the words that created the internet'

#Russian #planes #alternate #airfields #due #hurricane #Siberia

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts