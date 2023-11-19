Three Russian planes were sent to alternate airfields due to a hurricane in Siberia

Three planes flying to Krasnoyarsk diverted to alternate airfields due to wind

Three Russian planes that were flying to Krasnoyarsk were forced to change course and go to alternate airfields due to the wind. This was reported by the city airport in Telegram-channel.

It is clarified that due to weather conditions, the flight from Novosibirsk returned to the departure airport. The airliner flying from Irkutsk also went to Novosibirsk, and the aircraft from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk landed in Abakan. “Krasnoyarsk Airport is operating as normal,” the publication said.

Previously, a powerful hurricane engulfed regions of Siberia. Due to bad weather, dozens of settlements are experiencing interruptions in water and electricity supplies. The disaster especially affected the Altai Territory, Khakassia, the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Omsk Region. It is known that the wind moved east – to the Baikal region and Yakutia.

As a result of the emergency, a resident of Novokuznetsk received serious injuries: a sign that had come off a shopping center building fell on her. Also in this city, a tree crushed a car with two Russians; they did not survive.