Three Russian passenger planes received threats from unknown persons during the flight

Three Russian passenger planes received threats from unknown persons during their flight. The messages came over the radio as the planes flew over the southern regions of the country. At the same time, all planes safely flew to their destinations.

The pilots received messages from unknown persons in English

By information channel “Aviatorschina”, the first to receive the message were the pilots of the Boeing 737-800 of Pobeda Airlines, flying from St. Petersburg to Vladikavkaz. At about 12:30, during the landing approach, the crew received a message from unknown persons in English on the emergency frequency.

Photo: Jason Franson / Globallookpress.com

The message said that the liner should immediately leave the “forbidden territory”, otherwise it would be destroyed. The plane continued its approach and landed safely in Vladikavkaz.

Then the pilots of two more aircraft received similar threats – a Superjet of Azimut Airlines, flying from Ufa to Mineralnye Vody, and an Aeroflot flight, flying from Moscow to Antalya. The aircraft commanders were also warned that they were approaching some forbidden territory.

All planes flew safely to their destinations.

Russia has launched an additional route to the south of the country

In Russia, on June 12, a new route for civil aircraft flights to operating airports in the south of the country opened. This will reduce travel time by an average of 35 minutes depending on your destination.

The Federal Air Transport Agency stated that an increase in the airspace capacity of the South of Russia will be ensured, and therefore carriers will have the opportunity to increase the number of flights without using the airspace of Kazakhstan.