Three Russian soldiers were injured in the Syrian province of Idlib. This was announced by Rear Admiral Vyacheslav Sytnik, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria. TASS…

An armored personnel carrier of the Russian military police BTR-82A was fired upon from an anti-tank missile system from the territory under the control of pro-Turkish armed formations. The victims were promptly evacuated to a military hospital, where they received the necessary medical assistance. Currently, the health of servicemen is not in danger. Their injuries are assessed as minor.

The incident occurred at 15:45 while ensuring the security of the withdrawal of the Turkish observation post in the area of ​​the Trumba settlement in the southeastern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone.

The command of the Russian group of forces in Syria, together with the Turkish military and Syrian security agencies, are establishing the involvement of militants in the attack on Russian servicemen.

In November, a Russian military police car was blown up in the Syrian province of Deraa. The explosion occurred at the moment when the convoy with the Russian military was returning from the site of the counter-terrorist operation in the Karak settlement. In Deraa, a search is under way for those responsible for the car bombing. The operation involves the Russian military police.