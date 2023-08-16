An investigation by the Russian opposition outlet The Insider published by the German weekly Der Spiegel concluded that three Russian journalists known for their positions contrary to the authorities Moscow they were allegedly poisoned in Germany, the Czech Republic and Georgia.

According to a report by the EFE agency, the Russian investigative media outlet affiliated with the opposition and banned in Russia assures that various experts confirmed the facts, including a doctor who helped save the life of opposition leader Alexei Navalni, who was treated in a hospital. of Berlin in 2020 after having found remains of a nerve agent from the “Novichok” family.

The first case of alleged poisoning is that of the journalist Jelena Kostjutschenko, who published in 2022 the results of an investigation into the behavior of Russian troops in Ukraine that pointed to the perpetration of genocide.

EFE established that Kostjutschenko was alerted by her bosses that she should not return to Moscow, she moved to Berlin and began working in the German capital for the opposition media outlet Meduza, which had moved its headquarters to Latvia.

In October 2022, back from Ukraine, this journalist felt unwell. After some initial analysis, the cause of the symptoms she was showing could not be determined and The Insider assures that doctors and poison specialists linked them to an external agent. Although the investigation into the case was closed by the German authorities last May it was reopened.

The second case is that of Natalija Arno, president of the Free Russia Foundation, which supports sanctions against the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Arno herself participated in an event in Prague in May of this year after which she began to feel bad and decided to immediately fly back to Washington, where she lives.

The journalist was subjected to various tests and her doctors say, according to The Insider, that she was poisoned with a neurotoxic substance, although they did not make the details public.

The third case is that of the journalist Irina Bablojan, from the Russian outlet Eco Moscow, who traveled to Tbilisi, the Georgian capital, in October 2022. There she experienced various symptoms in various parts of her body and experts consulted by The Insider they assure that they are compatible with a poisoning and compare it with the case of Kostjutschenko.

LATEST NEWS EDITOR*

*With information from the EFE agency