Three Russian defense plants demanded to be nationalized. Now they are controlled from abroad

The State Enterprise demands the transfer of three ChEMK plants to the state due to illegal privatization

The Prosecutor General's Office (GP) demanded the return to the state of three plants that are part of the industrial group of the Chelyabinsk Electrometallurgical Plant (CHEMK). They were privatized in the early 1990s, but now the State Enterprise has considered that procedure illegal.

The factories that require nationalization also carry out defense orders. At the same time, the prosecutor’s office claims that they are now controlled from abroad by residents of unfriendly states.

Privatization was approved by local authorities without any reason to do so

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation filed a claim in the Arbitration Court of the Sverdlovsk Region against JSC “Company “Etalon”” from Chelyabinsk and their owners – spouses Yuri and Lyudmila Antipov. The GP demands that property in the form of shares be taken away “from illegal possession.” We are talking about Etalon's subsidiaries – Chelyabinsk Electrometallurgical Plant JSC (ChEMK), Serov Ferroalloy Plant JSC (Northwestern Federal District, Sverdlovsk Region) and Kuznetsk Ferroalloys JSC (Kemerovo Region).

Photo: Vadim Akhmetov / URA.RU / TASS

The court has already seized part of the disputed shares, all movable and immovable property, shares in authorized capital and securities of enterprises. The money of factories has also been seized, with the exception of funds necessary for the current operation of the enterprises, and it is prohibited to make any changes to the registers of shareholders of companies or change the management structure.

The Prosecutor General's Office believes that the Antipovs took possession of three factories illegally. Thus, the privatization of the Serov Ferroalloy Plant was approved by the Sverdlovsk Regional Committee for State Property Management, which “clearly acted in excess of authority.” All SZF shares were distributed from 1993 to 1999.

According to a similar scheme, the Chelyabinsk plant and Kuznetsk Ferroalloys were transferred into the hands of the Antipovs in the mid-90s. Local committees for state property management did not coordinate their actions with the government. This, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office, is the basis for “reclaiming in favor of the state assets that were illegally transferred to Antipov’s possession.”

The owners were also accused of causing damage to the country's defense

The lawsuit could also be influenced by the recent actions of Yuri Antipov. It says that in February 2023, he registered the assets of the three above-mentioned factories to the recently opened “Etalon Company” and they allegedly came under the control of residents of unfriendly states. In particular, the Canadian-Swiss company RFA International is indicated, which acts as a trader for ChEMK. And the products are allegedly exported at a reduced cost to the USA, France and the UK.

Photo: Alexander Kondratyuk / RIA Novosti

According to the Prosecutor General, all this was done with the “purpose of causing damage to the national interests, defense and security of the country.” It is emphasized that these enterprises are of strategic importance for defense, since their products are also used for military purposes. In particular, high-quality steel is produced there for military equipment, heat-resistant aircraft engines, shock-resistant weapon barrels and armor-piercing projectiles.

The company regarded the lawsuit as a provocation

Officially, the press service of the CHEMK group stated that it is ready to interact with the Prosecutor General’s Office, observing Russian legislation. There is no doubt about the “ultimate triumph of the law.”

Source of the publication "Kommersant-South Ural"