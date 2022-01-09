Three aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) flew from Kazakhstan to Moscow together with the Russians who wished to evacuate. About it TASS a representative of the Russian peacekeepers informed.

“The first three aircraft have already departed for Moscow,” the agency’s interlocutor clarified.

Earlier it became known that against the background of the riots that broke out in Kazakhstan, the Department of the Situation and Crisis Center (DSKTs) of the Russian Foreign Ministry received several hundred requests from Russians for export from the republic. “We have already processed several hundred requests for export – mainly from Alma-Ata,” the ministry said in a statement.

On January 8, it was reported that the Russian embassy in Nur-Sultan had opened a crisis headquarters to evacuate Russians who were stuck in the country due to riots and wished to leave Kazakhstan.