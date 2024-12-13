A French court has sentenced three rugby players to sentences of between 12 and 14 years in prison for raping a student after a night of partying in the southwest of France.

Specifically, the court has sentenced the Irishman Denis Coulson, 30, and the Frenchman Loïck Jammes, of the same age, to 14 years in prison. For his part, New Zealander Rory Grice, 34, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Likewise, the court has sentenced former Irish international Chris Farrel, 31, to four years in prison, two of them suspended, for not preventing crime. On the other hand, New Zealander Dylan Hayes, 30, has also received a two-year suspended sentence for the same reason.

The events occurred during the early hours of March 12, 2017. The victim, identified as V. and who was 20 years old, left a hotel crying on the outskirts of Bordeaux, where the Grenoble team spent the night after losing a Top 14 match against local team Bordeaux-Begles.









In his complaint to the Police, V. stated that he had met the players in a bar together with two friends, and that he had accompanied them to a nightclub, where everyone drank. Thus, the student pointed out that I didn’t remember how I got from the club to the hotel.where she woke up naked in a bed and with a crutch inserted into her vagina. He saw two naked men in the room and others dressed.

Coulson, Jammes and Grice acknowledged having had sexual relations with the young woman, but assured that they were consensual.

The sentence comes three days after the Argentine Justice dismissed the case against Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou, two French rugby players accused of rape by a woman, in a decision that will be appealed by the complaint.