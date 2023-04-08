ROME. Three missiles have just been launched from Syrian territory towards the Golan Heights. One of the missiles crossed the border into Israel and landed on land near the Israeli town of Meitsar. This was announced by the Israeli army, quoted by Times of Israel. The other two missiles apparently landed in Syria, but some reports suggest one landed in Jordan. The Israeli military said the Iron Dome missile defense system was not activated because the missiles were fired at an unpopulated area.

Meanwhile, a young Palestinian was killed by Israeli soldiers near Azzun, in the West Bank. This was reported by the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health, specifying that the young man was 20 years old and his name was Ahed Azzam Salim. Times of Israel writes that there are currently no comments on the matter from the Israeli army.