This Friday, three rockets were fired at the US embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone, without causing any casualties. Although no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the United States faces a context of growing regional tensions linked to the war between Israel and the Hamas group in Gaza.

At least three rockets were fired in the early hours of this Friday, December 8, at the US embassy in Iraq, in the so-called Green Zone of Baghdad, on the outskirts of this safe neighborhood that houses government institutions and diplomatic representations, a security official reported. Iraqi.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.. It is the first report against the US embassy in Baghdad since pro-Iran armed groups began launching rocket or drone attacks in mid-October against US soldiers or forces of the international anti-jihadist coalition in Iraq and neighboring Syria.

These attacks illustrate the risk of escalation and the regional repercussions of the war that has pitted Israel against the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip for two months.

Questioned by the AFP agency, a US military official confirmed the activation of the alarms and “probable noises of impacts heard” around the US embassy in Baghdad and the Union III base, which houses the movement’s coalition troops. international anti-jihadist in the Green Zone.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, this source said he was waiting for “official information on the nature of the attack.” “We are still waiting for official reports on possible casualties and damage to infrastructure, if any.”“said the American military officer.

On Friday, around 04:20 (01:20 GMT), “three Katyusha rockets aimed at the US embassy fell near the Green Zone, near the Tigre River that borders the neighborhood, an Iraqi security official told AFP. , on condition of anonymity.

Nearly 80 attacks recorded in Iraq and Syria

Pro-Iran armed factions justify their attacks due to Washington’s support for Israel. And in retaliation, the Pentagon carried out several attacks against fighters in Iraq and also in Syria against sites linked to Iran.

Most of the attacks were claimed by the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq”, a group formed by affiliates of Hachd al-Chaabi, a coalition of former paramilitaries integrated into the regular forces.

In total, Washington has recorded at least 78 attacks carried out since October 17 against its troops in Iraq and Syria, ten days after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Washington has confirmed several attacks in Iraq, the last on December 3 in the province of Kirkuk (northern).

The anti-jihadist coalition carried out a “self-defense” attack against “five fighters who were preparing to launch an attack drone,” according to a statement from the US military command in the Middle East, Centcom.

All five fighters were killed and the Al-Noujaba group, a faction of Hashd al-Shaabi, published their portraits and organized funerals on Monday, December 4 in Baghdad.

One day before the Kirkuk attack, during a telephone conversation with the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Chia al-Soudani insisted on “Iraq’s refusal to any attack against Iraqi territory.”

Mohamed Chia al-Soudani had reiterated “the commitment of the Iraqi Government to protect the advisors of the international coalition present in Iraq”, in reference to the US soldiers deployed in his country as part of an anti-jihadist coalition led by Washington.

With AFP

This article was translated from his original in French.