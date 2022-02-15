Three men robbed a dental clinic in Podolsk near Moscow. This is reported on the website. “MVD Media”.

According to the source, two attackers armed with pistols stole a safe and a cash register from a clinic on Mashtakova Street. The third participant in the attack was waiting for his accomplices on the street. In total, the criminals managed to take out about 2.5 million rubles from the medical facility.

The suspects were later arrested. On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Robbery”).

Earlier, in the south-east of Moscow, during a drunken quarrel, two visitors on the playground beat and robbed a man.