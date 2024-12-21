Three ‘roadtrips’ to discover the most medieval Álava

There is an Álava that tells us of another time, of a time when this land was a source of dispute between the kingdoms of Navarra and Castile, when the cities needed large walls, the castles were built high to watch over everything and the legends were taken very seriously.

There is an Álava that tells us about the Middle Ages and that can still be visited. From south to north, from Laguardia to Artziniega. About 100 kilometers that can be traveled following three routes by car, stopping in Vitoria-Gasteiz and a series of charming towns.

Laguardia, starting point

Beyond the fame of its wineries and its wine, Laguardia seduces from the moment it appears on the horizon and ends up conquering those who pass through the gates of its robust wall to enjoy the charm of its streets with a marked medieval layout.

Squares and alleys alternate with historical buildings that date from different periods and if you have to stay with something essential, they are the Churches of San Juan and Santa María de los Reyes. We know that it is difficult to leave, but after them three routes to remember begin.

Heading west

On this first route, it is essential to stop in Salinillas de Buradón. Located at the foot of the Toloño mountain range, an environment that makes you fall in love, but what leaves many with their mouths open is that, in addition to having a defensive wall, this town still preserves two of its original doors. When crossing them and walking through them, you can find buildings such as the parish of the Immaculate Conception. Inside it houses two tombs from the 17th century, considered a masterpiece of Alava Plateresque.

A little further north, you can reach the Salado Valley. Herein factory One of the best salts on the planet is extracted, it is more than 7,000 years old and its landscape, geological and architectural uniqueness remains etched in the retina.

The Alavesa Mountain

For those looking to gain height, this is probably your route. It begins by ascending to the top of Puerto de Herrera, where the Balcón de lLa Rioja awaits, with views to remember over Rioja Alavesa.

The next stop is called Peñacerrada and is well worth a visit. The size of its walls, the stories about a past full of battles and how examples of popular architecture from the 16th century have been preserved inside are impressive. It is worth discovering its Ethnographic Museum. Built in the open air, it has the ability to surprise with curiosities about the area.





land of walls

Labraza could be another municipality in the interior of Álava. It could, but it is not, because it is the smallest fortified town in the Basque Country. Its state of conservation is so good that in 2008 it earned it the International Walled Cities Award. Such an award is likely to already give clues that in these parts you can also see an incredible wall: with towers, battlements and castle.

One last recommendation? Delight in the cobblestone streets of nearby Antoñana and the genius of the locals who incorporated their homes into the imposing wall of this municipality.

Vitoria-Gasteiz, medieval jewel of Álava

The weight of the Middle Ages in the capital of Alava is such that here we do not speak of the historic center, but of Medieval Almond. Its center is a delight of small streets that continue to be named after the trades that they once hosted; and historical buildings where a visit to the Cathedral of Santa María cannot be missed. We could draw up a road map, but it won’t be necessary: ​​the city is full of surprising buildings.





Artziniega, end of the trip

Entering the medieval center of this municipality is almost like traveling to the Middle Ages. It remains practically intact, has the characteristic layout of parallel streets and is dotted with high-quality heritage elements. Thanks to this, it was declared a Historic-Artistic Monumental Site in 1995.

By walking through it, one can get an idea of ​​the thriving commercial past that lived through the town houses, palaces and shields that appear here and there. At this end of the festival, we are left with the challenge of finding in the paintings on the porch of the Parish of Our Lady of the Assumption the anachronisms introduced by local painters.





Land of castles and towers

Of all those that dot Álava, Portilla Castle falls in love with the views from the hill on which it stands in the south of the province. Wild green nature, wherever you look. Built in the 11th century, it is part of the Portilla Monumental Complex that has been recovered in recent years and can be visited. After a couple of hours of excursion, and following what is known as the Castle Route, it is possible to visit Lanos, in the town of Ocio.

And if those castles continue to maintain the capacity to amaze, the Torre de los Varona was not going to be any less. Considered the best preserved fortified complex in this province, in addition to its battlements, embrasures, loopholes and even a moat with water, it houses an important heritage inside, which can be discovered thanks to free guided tours.