In Lorca, the DANA yesterday forced the Emergency services to rescue the occupants of two vehicles that were trapped in the boulevard pass and a third on the old Águilas road, near Lorbús. This road was closed to traffic. Also at dawn, the rupture of the Bujécar canal, on the Rubio road, flooded the area.

In the case of Águilas, torrential rains forced the closure of the RM-D18 (El Cocón), between kilometer points 0.7 and 0.8. Lorca City Council activated the Municipal Emergency Plan, given the orange alert from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), and reinforced security, Civil Protection, cleaning and maintenance services.

Three cars cross a flooded road in Lorca.



In the municipality of Murcia, the Local Police reported the closure to traffic of about twenty roads, including the Camino de Salabosque, Lorca street in El Palmar, the MU-611 highway access (Obramat), the intersection of the Rambla de Churra with Avenida Juan de Borbón, Avenida de Alicante with Rambla de Churra and the section of Rambla de Churra from the Kingdom of Murcia to the Torre Molinos restaurant.

CC OO: deterioration of schools



It was also necessary to interrupt traffic in the village of Rincón del Gallego in Torreagüera, the Rambla del Albujón in Lobosillo, the area of ​​the Rambla del Secano in Beniaján, the Paso de Los Carros in Sangonera la Verde, the highway from Avileses to Balsicas and the South Coast, at the confluence with the Santa Catalina highway. The Pico de El Relojero indicator registered 67.4 liters per square meter of rain in 24 hours.

In addition, the Federation of Education of Workers’ Commissions Region of Murcia denounced that, “once again, the weather reveals the disastrous state in which many schools owned by the Community are located.” And he accused the Ministry of Education of wanting to “patch” the centers instead of applying an improvement plan.