The maritime branch of the Guardia Civil rescued the three people in the sea off Castell de Ferro during the last weekend of June.

The three people were a diver and two men from the same family (father and son) who had entered the water to rescue the diver. All three were at the mercy of waves and a strong current which was carrying them away.

The 52-year-old diver from Almuñécar had been swimming below the cliffs near Castell when he got into difficulties – one of his legs seized up owing to an old spinal-cord injury. He could hardly move and the current was carrying him away from the nearby beach.

The father and his young son (minor) saw that the man was in difficulty and didn’t think twice about setting off in a small dingy to go to his aid. They managed to haul him in but they couldn’t fight against the current and waves. Witnesses on the beach phoned 112 for help, as did the men in the boat.

The Guardia Civil launch (S24) set off in record time from Motril Port and sped off for Castell de Ferro. They reached the small dinghy and took the father and son back to the beach but owing to the condition that the diver was in, decided to take him back to the port for medical attention, which was a wise decision because hypothermia was setting in – he had been battling against the waves and current for several hours. Furthermore, I have suffers from diabetes.

Once back at the port ambulance paramedics were able to stabilize him so that he could be taken rapidly to Hospital Santa Ana.

(News: Castell de Ferro, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)