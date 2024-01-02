The city of Murcia already has the representatives of the Three Wise Men of the East: the president of Jesús Abandonado, José Manuel Martínez, will play Melchor; Jesús Franco, president of the NGO Azul en Acción of the Local Police, to Gaspar; and Armel Giboba, curate of the Church of Carmen, to Baltasar. With this designation, the Murcia City Council wanted to pay tribute this year to those institutions, groups and associations that dedicate all their efforts to improving the lives of the most disadvantaged.

The Hall of Mirrors of the Romea Theater in Murcia was the setting chosen to present the three Kings, and the girl who will be this year's Christmas Star, the queen of the Children's Garden, Africa Peñalver. The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, recalled that the City Council had wanted to give this year's Christmas “a solidarity character, where help for the most disadvantaged permeates all the events”, hence the election of these three representatives.

Those chosen agreed to be grateful for having been chosen, which represents “a sense of pride” for being able to “bring the light” of hope to the little ones. “If I have learned anything in these 23 years of working at Azul en Acción and with the children's group, it is that they treasure the innocence that we all lose over the years, here and in Africa,” Franco said.

The mayor reported on the main events to mark the arrival of the Three Wise Men to Murcia, indicating that the reception and pageantry will be brought forward to January 4. That day, the Tale of the Three Wise Men will be performed at the Romea starting at 6:30 p.m. and an air show by the Puja company. The children will receive a candle to place on their terraces and windows “to help the Kings find their way home.”

On the 5th at 12 noon, in the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga, the reception of Their Majesties will take place, with the ringing of the bells of the Cathedral tower and the sound of heralds and trumpets.

More chairs for the Parade



As for the Parade, it will be held on January 5 starting at 6:30 p.m., on its traditional route. It will depart from Avenida San Juan de la Cruz del Infante Juan Manuel, to continue through Torre de Romo, Sacerdotes Hermanos Cerón, Alameda de Colón, Puente Viejo, Gran Via and Avenida de la Constitución, in whose last section the lights and music will be eliminated. for children with ASD. Seventy groups will parade that day. The parade will be opened by a float that will be in charge of distributing 35,000 paper crowns to all the children.

The Councilor for Culture and Identity, Diego Avilés, reported that that same day, 2,000 more chairs will be put up for sale on San Juan de la Cruz del Infante Juan Manuel Avenue, in a third row. He recalled that the first 15,000 chairs were sold in less than 24 hours 'online'.