While the renewal of Raúl García is clear for Athletic’s technical organization due to its hierarchy within eleven, and will crystallize shortly, Three other lions must earn their renewal based on their performance and impact within the team. They are Óscar de Marcos, Mikel Balenziaga and Mikel Vesga, that until February the club will not address the issue of his future within the rojiblanco team. The fifth in contention, Iago Herrerín, He has been looking for an exit since the summer that has not finished, although in January it is almost certain that he will find an accommodation and finish his contract.

From Marcos, whathe bleeds back a left ankle injury that will prevent him from being in the game this Sunday against Levante, He has always stated that he feels at the service of the club. From Athletic cradle, the Laguardia lane will be the first to recognize if he deserves the renovation or the time has come for a change of scene. Mikel Balenziaga, for his part, held an informal meeting with Alkorta in which they discussed his possible future. If he is fit, he would like to continue another year, although it is soon. It ends in June 2021, as in the case of De Marcos, Vesga and Raúl García. “We did not get so deeply into these things. I finish next year and things will be seen. If the club thinks I can continue contributing, well. If one of the things does not happen, it would not make sense,” he emphasizes the left-handed side of Zumarraga, aware that “we know how football works, the idea is to continue if I believe that my presence is to add and contribute and Athletic believes that I can contribute. If those two situations occur, there will be more conversations, “slips sincere.

Mikel Vesga, one of the regular in the rotations of the spinal cord for Garitano with Unai López, also ends his relationship in just eight months. At the moment he has not received any calls in the club and it will not be until the month of February or March that the subject will be addressed depending on its season. The former Alavés midfielder, who earned his return after a loan assignment at Leganés, is looking for his place in a campaign in which all the lions are needed to get out of the provisional impasse.

The rest that ended their contract next summer in Bilbao have been parading: Andoni López to UD Logroñés, Larrazabal to Zaragoza and Guruzeta to Sabadell, with a buyback option after reaching a previous termination agreement with the three, in a new policy that has avoided the happy salary caps in the Second Division. While Dani vivian renewed until 2023 and stands out already in its assignment in the Mirandés, and Win he settled to enroll in the Aris de Thessaloniki by not counting for Gaizka Garitano.