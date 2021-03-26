Three refugee checkpoints in Syria reopened on Friday, March 26, a year after being closed by the armed opposition. We are talking about the points “Seraqib” and “Miznas” in the Idlib de-escalation zone and “Abu-Azeidin” in the Aleppo region. This was announced by the chairman of the health department of the Syrian province of Aleppo Abu Seif al-Nar.

Checkpoints stopped working when militants blocked the exit of refugees with strict quarantines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Abu Seif al-Nara, a medical post has been set up near the checkpoint, and all roadblocks are planned to be removed by the end of this week.

About 2 thousand civilians now remain in the tent camps of Idlib, they could leave the de-escalation zone in a week. However, so far not a single person has emerged from it.

Governor of Idlib province Mohammad Natuf assured that all the refugees who left will receive humanitarian aid at the checkpoints.

“In addition to ambulances, we have set up several accommodation centers for these people, where they can find a roof over their heads. They fled from the militants, they suffered for a long time. Therefore, we will make sure that they receive everything they need for a normal life. These people have long dreamed of leaving that territory, but the militants are hindering this in every possible way, ”he said.

Earlier, on March 25, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the situation in Syria during a telephone conversation with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. The heads of the military departments of the two countries paid attention to issues related to the facts of violations of the cessation of hostilities in Syria.

Earlier that day, Sergei Shoigu and Hulusi Akar also agreed to take action on a ceasefire in Syrian Idlib. It was noted that the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Turkey reported violations of the Memorandum of Understanding on Idlib, in connection with which the parties “agreed to take mutual measures.”