The surveillance posts of the Copla Plan opened this Friday with three red flags and 13 yellow ones on the beaches of San Pedro del Pinatar, San Javier and Cartagena. You can check the state of the beaches in the Region of Murcia and the color of their flags from the LA VERDAD website.

The three red banners wave on the Pedrucho beach (north, center and south) of San Javier. In this same area, the beaches of El Arenal (north and south), Estacio (north and south) and Ensenada del Esparto (north) fly the yellow flag.

The bathing caution sign is also found on the Barraca Quemada, El Mojón and Torre Derribada beaches in Pinata. Likewise, in the municipality of Cartagena, the surveillance posts of Monte Blanco-Calnegre, Galua, Sirenas, Entremares, Levante (Cabo de Palos) also woke up with a yellow flag.