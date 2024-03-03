Home page politics

Taurus leak in the Bundeswehr: The timing of publication by Russia is a mystery. Three possible explanations.

Berlin – He wanted to make the Bundeswehr fit for war again. But now Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is unexpectedly faced with a completely different problem. An explosive audio recording that was released from the Kremlin has been circulating since Friday (March 1st). In it, officers of the German Air Force discuss the use of Taurus cruise missiles in the Ukraine war. In addition to how Russia got the recording in the first place, the question that looms over everything is: Why is the leak coming now of all times?

The error analysis is already underway, the Ministry of Defense points out to the Picture on “evidence that an insufficiently secure means of communication was used in view of the content obviously discussed”. It is suspected that the communication system used has “fundamental security deficiencies”. It is currently unclear whether further conversations were intercepted. Political voices already fear that the publication could only have been the tip of the iceberg.

Scandal shakes Bundeswehr – why was the recording leaked now?

The timing of publication, however, is a mystery. The 38-minute-long excerpt, which the editor-in-chief of the Russian state broadcaster RT, Margarita Simonyan, published via Telegram, is said to come from a conversation on February 19th. The leak only happened almost two weeks later. Why did people in Russia wait until this point? After all, Ukraine has been demanding the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles from Germany since spring 2023. Three possible explanations emerge.

The first possible reason is the Taurus cruise missile itself. He is considered a possible “game changer” for Ukraine, especially due to his effectiveness as a “bunker buster”. However, Germany – and especially Chancellor Olaf Scholz – has so far refused to supply the weapon. A proposal from the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag, which explicitly included the delivery of the Taurus, was also recently rejected. Instead, they only approved a motion that stipulated the supply of “long-range weapons” to Ukraine.

With the Taurus recording, Kremlin boss Putin is putting the Bundeswehr in need of an explanation – and also hitting Chancellor Scholz. © dpa/Kremlin Pool/Sputnik via AP | Alexander Kazakov + dpa | Kay Nietfeld

Leak “specifically at this point in time” – to prevent Taurus turnaround?

What's exciting about it is that the application failed on February 22nd – the leaked conversation allegedly took place just three days earlier. However, members of the Bundestag such as Green Party politician Anton Hofreiter already made it clear at the time that Scholz's main reason – that they did not want to deliver Taurus because it would mean sending Bundeswehr soldiers to Ukraine for training – was not permissible.

The officers in the recording, including Air Force Inspector General Ingo Gerhartz, also said that “no one really knows” why the Chancellor is blocking this. Scholz's statements led to “the most adventurous rumors” about the Taurus. False statements made to journalists about the cruise missiles should also have been corrected at the end.

What is also explosive is that there is already speculation that the intercepted meeting served as a preparatory meeting to brief Defense Minister Pistorius on the Taurus case. Details that can be interpreted as an allusion to Scholz's not entirely sound justification for his no – and even allow the thought of whether the Chancellor could revise his Taurus rejection sooner or later.

The conversation was therefore leaked “quite specifically by Russia at this point in time,” says CDU foreign expert Roderich Kiesewetter, namely to prevent a Taurus delivery from Germany. Kiesewetter assumed that “several other conversations were intercepted” and could be leaked at a later date for Russia's benefit.

Leak contradicts Scholz's reasons for rejecting Taurus from Ukraine

This is also how FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann sees it, who recently went against the traffic lights when it came to applications to supply arms to Ukraine and voted for the Union's Taurus proposal. She said the reason for the timing of publication was obvious: “After the Chancellor ruled out delivery last week, but the reasons for his rejection were refuted by experts within 24 hours, there is obviously a desire to dissuade him from doing so. to give the green light after all,” she told the newspapers Editorial Network Germany (RND).

This whole complex is accompanied by another possible reason for the timing of publication – the discrediting of Chancellor Scholz. The SPD politician is portrayed in a bad light after the leak. The conversation – as long as the content was not manipulated – shows very clearly that not only politicians close to the military, but even the Air Force itself do not support Scholz's reasons for the Taurus rejection keep appropriate.

The Bundeswehr affair over the Taurus admission is reaching a critical phase – and Putin is benefiting

The tactic of embarrassing Scholz seems to be working relatively well. In any case, calls are already being made for the incident to be fully clarified – including from Scholz's coalition partners from the FDP and the Greens. The Union goes even further and is already threatening the Chancellor with a committee of inquiry. Even Scholz's trustworthiness is questioned.

Prevent a possible Taurus U-turn and at the same time discredit the chancellor of Ukraine's most important European supporter? A great target for the Russian propaganda machine Wladimir Putin, who also benefits from all the excitement himself. And that in a critical phase.

The death of Alexei Navalny, Putin's harshest critic, has once again shaken up the West and dominated reporting on Russia. At the same time, images of grieving people who simultaneously spoke out publicly in Russia against the war and Putin's system spread. However, the Kremlin leader is only a few days away from re-election and recently gave his state of the nation speech on this occasion. Putin doesn't need dissenting voices from his own country. Also included in his speech: Clear statements to the West, which, in the person of French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron, recently no longer ruled out the step of sending ground troops to Ukraine.

“Lets the muscles flex”: Why the Bundeswehr leak also benefits Putin personally

The current leak shows Putin's point of view against the West: We're keeping an eye on you, we know what you're planning. And it raises concerns that Russian secret services may have a lot more information up their sleeves. At the same time, Putin is now again pushing the narrative of a dangerous and unpredictable Russia into European reporting.

“Putin is flexing his muscles,” said ZDF capital city correspondent Diana Zimmermann in the “heute journal” when assessing the timing of the leak. With this process, the Kremlin despot is saying “look, the Germans want to attack us again and that suits him just right before the presidential elections,” Zimmermann continues.

Green party deputy Konstantin von Notz also supports this view, interpreting the move to ARD as a sign that Russia is “taking active measures against Ukraine’s allies here in the Federal Republic”. It is an attempt to “divide, spread disinformation, sow doubt” – the extent to which the attempt succeeds remains to be seen.