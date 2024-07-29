Three Reasons to Rethink EU Sanctions Against Russia



The economic measures are not producing the expected damage but rather are proving to be an element of weakness for Europe. Three good reasons to review some choices, starting with the sanctions.

Following the European elections and on the eve of the American vote, discussions on the Union’s foreign policy choices, with regard to sanctions against Russia, are becoming increasingly central. These sanctions, which should have caused serious damage to Moscow, limiting its ability to wage war and, therefore, modifying its behavior on the international stage, have shown that they have not been effective in their intent. There are at least three good reasons to rethink them.

The first reason: the sanctions have not weakened the Russian economy, which is actually growing at double the European rate. The Russian industrial apparatus, reconverted according to the paradigms of a war economy, has proven to be particularly reactive and capable of going beyond Western sanctions measures. According to estimates by the International Monetary Fund, Russian gross domestic product will grow by 3.2% in 2024, three times the European growth rate. These figures may be surprising if one considers that the freezing of assets, combined with the interruption of trade relations with Russia, should have significantly weakened the Russian economy. The Kremlin economy, on the contrary, has strengthened partnership relations with emerging economies of the global South, which now play a central role in the strategy of offsetting Russian international trade.

The second reason: these are not only ineffective measures but even harmful, for European countries and in particular for Italy, a “boomerang”. Nicholas Mulderprofessor at Cornell University in a recent book (““Cheap Weapons: The Rise of Sanctions as a Tool of Modern Warfare”)explained the functioning and evolution of the sanctions, highlighting the negative consequences they have produced on the economy of the states that have imposed them. According to the estimates last August by the Financial Times, companies in the European region have lost more than 100 billion euros since the beginning of the war and, within the Union, Italian companies are in third place in terms of the volume of damages suffered after Germany and France.

Foreign direct investments, including Russian ones, have always been an important growth opportunity for our country also because, for many foreign entrepreneurs, Italy represents one of the most attractive countries. The tourism, real estate or artistic sectors are just some of the areas in which entrepreneurs of Russian origin have invested in the past.

In Italy, since February 2022, an investigation by the newspaper Tomorrow revealed how assets worth around two billion euros were frozen. Andrey Melnichenko, founder of the global fertilizer producer EuroChem, and Ališer Usmanov, a famous Italian philanthropist who was awarded the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic for these activities, are just two of the billionaires affected by the restrictions of the EU countries. Ališer Usmanov has repeatedly emphasized in his interviews the damage that the sanctions have caused to the recipients of his charitable works and to his relatives. Such as, for example, in the case of his sister Gulbakhor Ismailova, who is still subject to sanctions despite having permanently renounced the enjoyment of any benefits from the trusts created by her brother.

Finally, the third. There are many doubts regarding the legal basis of the sanctions. Can Kiev’s allies freeze assets of private individuals, even if they are not directly involved in the Russian-Ukrainian war? The criterion adopted by the European Union, also in consideration of international law, therefore remains relegated to a space of ambiguity. An ambiguity that is destined to assume ever greater dimensions given the tendency to make European justice a longa manus of politics. In just two years, the EU has contributed to the weakening of the institutions of inviolability of private property and the rule of law.

Double standards in the lifting of sanctions are therefore likely to become a consolidated reality in European judicial news. The stories of the founders of the Alfa Group Mikhail Fridman and Peter Aven and of Nikita, son of the sanctioned businessman Dmitry Mazepin, are quite indicative from this point of view. In both cases, the Court of Justice of the EU sided with the sanctioned individuals, but despite this decision, the Council of the EU decided not to lift them. It is important to underline that these appeals are far from being isolated cases; for two years, in fact, requests have been submitted to the European justice bodies demonstrating the non-involvement of the sanctioned individuals and their families in the war. To date, however, only a few of them have been excluded from the lists.

Ineffectiveness of decisions taken, economic losses, uncertainty of legal foundations, In short, the sanctions against Russia are not producing the damage hoped for in Moscow but are revealing themselves as an element of weakness for Europe. Perhaps the time has come to review some choices, starting with the sanctions.