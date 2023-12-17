Chile finally begins its period of “constitutional vacations.” The results and opinion polls indicate that this break in the constitutional debate will be supported by the majority of the political class with decision-making power. The figures are clear: almost 60% rejected the refounding project of the Constitutional Convention last September, and now a slightly smaller number did the same with the proposal prepared by the expert commissioners and the Constitutional Council. Two processes incapable of achieving their objective, which used resources, concentrated the attention of politicians and diverted the agenda from the so-called “citizen priorities.” What happened in these last elections? How to interpret citizen sentiment following recent results? What is the direction of Chile from now on?

constitutional fatigue

A first reason is the aforementioned “constitutional fatigue”, frequently repeated but no less true for that reason. It is true that in 2020 78% of voters agreed with a new Constitution. However, the return to mandatory voting, the current times of crisis, emergencies and the delicate national moment marked by economic uncertainty and the increase in crime rates, seem to have modified that desire. The latent danger of a national refoundation promoted by the first constituent body, dominated by ultra-left actors and radicalized elements of indigenous peoples, revived what the famous popular singer-songwriter, Osvaldo Gypsy Rodriguez, he called “the inconceivable fear of poverty.” In other words, in this process, as in the previous one, a large majority of Chileans chose to maintain the status quo as the safe alternative to safeguard the material progress achieved by large sectors of the population. And any hint that could affect him was seen as negative.

Ignored citizenship

A second reason is that citizens punish the bodies that decide to ignore them. Some factors, such as the configuration of the electoral calendar and the pledged word of certain actors for a “new and good Constitution”, made the political class decide to continue with the process without any type of consultation, which distanced their interest and future collaboration. Various opinion leaders, in fact, called it a kitchen or a kidnapping. Broad sectors remained firm in their position to reject the text, despite the Council's attempts to attract different groups with some provisions and benefits. In this instance, as in the previous one, one of the main demands of recent times was forgotten: popular participation. Thus, with this new failure, the political class continues to fail to connect in a good way not only with the problems, but also with the means that people consider useful to solve them.

Punishment vote

According to various opinion polls (such as the CEP survey, which indicates that 70% prefer consensus), citizens value when political actors give up their niche positions in search of great agreements. In this sense, both the Constitutional Council (which insisted on including provisions that the left was never going to accept), and the left itself (which refused to collaborate since the Republican Party won the election of councilors), ended up destroying the latest process of constitutional change with a body dedicated to said work. As a result of different episodes, statements and acts, the image that the Council showed to the outside was not a place of meetings and inclusion, which is what the majority seems to demand. For the same reason, a part of the against It was a punishing vote that neither the faces that capitalized on the rejection (Amarillos, Democrats and Chile Vamos), nor José Antonio Kast himself with all his political capital could reverse.

An authoritarian future?

These three factors, among others that will require detailed analysis in the coming months, made it impossible for the Council and its text to reverse the negative opinion that accompanied this process from the beginning. Despite everything, the future reconstitution of the institutional order in Chile does not end with the debate on changing the Constitution. The debate is now approaching on major issues that have focused citizen attention for a long time: crime, migration, corruption, health and pensions. These issues, without a constitutional discussion that diverts the attention of the media and politicians, will completely monopolize the focus and the pressure will fall on a Government without an agenda or capacity for action.

This failure of constitutional change opens a dangerous scenario. If the political class fails to forge the transversal agreements necessary to address some of the main demands of citizens, the chances that an outsider will emerge promising a strong hand and effective measures are quite high. Shootings, kidnappings, dismemberments, and drug and human trafficking are increasing before everyone's impatient gaze. For this reason, little by little, according to various surveys, a new group is appearing that views with sympathy the arrival of an authoritarian leadership with decisive capacity. Keeping obvious proportions and differences, something similar was seen with Nayib Bukele in El Salvador and Javier Milei in Argentina. Chile rejects and breathes, but tomorrow it will face new challenges.