The next Sunday September 17, starting at 7:00 in the morningthere will be three athletic races in the municipalities of Guadalajara and Zapopan.

These sporting events promise to mobilize athletes and running enthusiasts, but will also involve temporary changes to public transportation routes in the region. We will detail below the pertinent modifications for each race.

Race for Independence

The “Race for Independence” will begin on Fray Antonio Alcalde Avenue, next to the Municipal Presidency in the center of Guadalajara, with the finish line located in the center of Zapopan on Hidalgo Avenue.

Participants will follow a route that will take them from Fray Antonio Alcalde to the north, surrounding the Glorieta de la Normal, and then continuing along Manuel Ávila Camacho Avenue towards Zapopan. Finally, they will advance along Santa Rita Street and, upon reaching Aurelio Ortega and Hidalgo Avenue, they will continue until they reach the finish line.

Public transport will be affected on various routes:

Routes C16, C21, C43 Haciendas del Valle, C43 Valdepeñas, C64, C65, C69, C90, C91, C92, T14A-C02, T14A-C03, T14A-C04 two-way, T14B-C02 two-way, T15, T15-1 , T15 Two Temples, T15-C01, T15-C02, T15-C04, T15-C04 El Quince, T15-C04 Spring, T15-C05, T15-C06 Two Temples, T15-C06 Civil Hospital, T15-C06 Mesa Colorada and T16A-C01 on Fray Antonio Alcalde Avenue, in the direction of Hidalgo Avenue towards Manuel Ávila Camacho Avenue, from south to north.

On Manuel Ávila Camacho – Juan Pablo II avenue, from Alcalde avenue to Hidalgo avenue in Zapopan, from east to west, routes C33, C79, C81, C82, C85, C88, C89, C108, C121-A, C120, C136, T07, T07-C01, T08-C01, T09, T14B, T14B-C01, T16A-C01, T16B-C03 Needles, T16B-C04 Villas, T16B-C05 Parques-Palermo, T16B, T16B, T16B-C01 and T16B-C02.

Finally, routes C135, C72, C73, C84, C85 two-way, T08 Américas, T16B-C06 La Magdalena, T16B-C07 Vistas and T16B-C08 Piedrera on Avenida Hidalgo (in Zapopan), from Av. Juan Pablo II to Emiliano Zapata, in both directions.

In addition, routes C135, T08 Américas, C72, C73, C84, C85 two-way, T16B-C06 La Magdalena, T16B-C07 Vistas and T16B-C08 Piedrera will modify their service during the race. On their outward journey, these routes will detour through Independencia, then continue through Industria to join the central lanes of Juan Pablo II Avenue, continuing through the Avenida de las Américas overpass.

On the way back, they will continue along Avenida de las Américas, turning off at Santa Rita, continuing along Avenida Aurelio Ortega, and then take Manuel H. Alatorre Street, Sarcófago and Libertad streets, and finally return to Tesistán Avenue on their normal route. .

Second CUCS Race

The “Second CUCS Race” It will take place in Colonia Independencia, with a starting and finishing point at the facilities of the University Center for Health Sciences, located on Sierra Nevada Street.

Runners will head north along Sierra Nevada Street, then turn left onto Sierra Madre Street and continue along Avenida de los Maestros. They will arrive at the La Normal station on Line 3 of the Light Train, where they will return to Normalistas Avenue, and then return along Maestros Avenue to the east, continue along Sierra Madre Street and turn right on Sierra Nevada until getting to the finish line.

The Rpublic transport routes affected are:

Route C23, which on its outbound route will circulate along its route on Hospital Street, will detour along Calzada Independencia and continue along Sierra Madre Street. On your return trip, you will take your route on Sierra Nevada Street, detour through Sierra Madre, then take Calzada Independencia and continue your usual route on Eulogio Parra Street.

Route C39-V2 La Punta – Hospital Civil, which, if circulating through Sierra Mojada, will return and continue along this street, then take Belisario Domínguez Avenue, continue along Salvador Quevedo and Zubieta Avenue, and in Pedro Landázuri it will continue its normal route .

Route C124, which circulates along Belisario Domínguez Avenue, will detour in Sierra Madre and then continue along Calzada Independencia on its usual route.

Route T13 Centro Médico, which will detour through José María Lozano, will continue along Belisario Domínguez Avenue, continue along Salvador Quevedo and Zubieta Streets, then take Sierra Mojada, where it will return, and then take Sierra Morena Street and resume its route. on Belisario Domínguez Avenue.

Finally, routes C64, C65, C69, C16, C21 and MP-A07 will stop their route when they reach Sierra Madre street/Los Maestros avenue, between Calzada Independencia and Normalistas avenue, while routes C11, C107 and 123 -V2 will pause their journey in both directions at Fray Junípero Serra, at its intersection with Avenida de los Maestros.

United Race 2023

The third race, called “United Race 2023”, will take place in the Colonia Italia Providencia, with a starting and finishing point in a well-known shopping center at the intersection of Colomos Street and López Mateos Avenue. Public transportation modifications specific to this race were not mentioned in the text provided.

