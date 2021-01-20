There aren’t many other types of shows that generate the same interest as a quiz show. They are typically televised in the early evening, meaning that it is often a show that people watch when they get in from work and are eating their dinner. However, these shows often have the same element of a normal person trying to win money after proving their knowledge. But, which quiz shows have achieved global success and have engaged audiences around the globe?

The Chase

There aren’t many quiz shows that have become as popular in the past ten years than The Chase. The British quiz show was immediately a firm favourite with residents in the United Kingdom, as contestants competed against a renowned quizzer to build up a prize pot. After the players have individually competed against the chaser, the winning players return to the team with the money.

The winning players make up the final team, and they must then correctly answer more questions than the chaser in the final chase. The success of the show can be shown the numbers that watch the show, with up to five million watching the show on a daily basis. That success has quickly seen The Chase broadcast to viewers in various other countries, with regional versions in the United States, Croatia, Germany and Australia.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

There aren’t many more popular quiz shows that have passed the test of time than Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?. The show was first broadcast in 1998, and is still as popular over 20 years later. The show gives the player to walk away with one million pounds, but in order to do that, they must correctly answer over 20 questions.

Chris Tarrant initially hosted the show, before Jeremy Clarkson took over in 2018. The success of the show has seen other versions introduced around the world, and there is also a hugely popular slot title available. Gamers will be able to find the title with slots at Grosvenor Casino. There are international versions of the show in Australia, India and the United States.

Deal Or No Deal

Deal Or No Deal is one of the most famous game shows on television, with international variations of the game captivating audiences around the globe. The first variant of the game was broadcast in the Netherlands, with 26 cases given to all the players involved. When a box is selected by the player, it is removed from the game. In between rounds, offers are made, which give the player the opportunity to take a deal from the banker.

However, if they stick with their own box, they will walk away with the total inside. The Dutch version became an immediate success, and that led to other variations being played around the world. One of the most popular was hosted by Noel Edmonds in the United Kingdom.