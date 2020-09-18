#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Guest of franceinfo, Valérie Pécresse said Thursday, September 17, 2020 that she “would like to develop an industrial sector for the ‘retrofitting’ of thermal vehicles” to allow more Ile-de-France residents to switch to electric cars. We explain what this technique consists of.

How it works ?

This is a mechanical trick that turns a gasoline or diesel vehicle into an electric vehicle. This transformation has been legal since the publication of a decree of April 3, 2020, when France was facing the peak of the coronavirus epidemic. The decree has gone relatively unnoticed. This concerns cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses and coaches over five years old as well as two or three-wheel motor vehicles over three years old. The “retrofit” allows people to switch to electric while limiting costs and keeping their cars.

To be able to transform your vehicle, it is necessary to find an authorized company, which has received the approval authorization. These professionals are brought together in the AIRe (Actors in the electric retrofit industry). Once in the workshop, the car is sort of transplanted. The professionals extract the original mechanics, engine, tank and muffler. They will replace them with the electric motor, the battery and an electronic box intended to control this new engine. This new equipment must not unbalance the vehicle. The original weight distribution of the car must be respected. The transformation of the vehicle takes about twenty hours.

How much does it cost ?

Apart from the gains in terms of air quality, the car concerned does not go to be scrapped; its lifespan is extended. The technique makes it possible to run an old car that could no longer circulate in town sooner or later because of new environmental standards. In addition, parking an electric car is free in some towns. Finally, the operation makes it possible to avoid the purchase of an electric car whose prices blithely exceed 21,000 euros. The “retrofit” currently costs around 14,000 euros, which is a significant sum, but the converted car can benefit from the conversion bonus within the limit of 5,000 euros.

For her part, Valérie Pécresse hopes in the long term for a drastic drop in costs. “What we are proposing would be 2,500 euros in aid so that people who have a car over five years old can change their engine to switch to an electric motor. Today, this ‘retrofit’ sector is expensive , between 10,000 and 15,000 euros, but what the manufacturers tell us is’ if you help us, if you bring us the market, well to ‘retrofit’ a Clio, it could cost 5,000 euros only at the end, once we have industrialized the process’. And so we would give half “, explained the president of the region Isle-of France

Where is the industry in the world today?

Thanks to the decree of April 3, 2020, the market is starting to emerge. It is estimated that 5,500 jobs could be created in this sector. The “retrofit” exists in around forty countries, including the United States and Great Britain. The most glamorous example of “retrofitting” was given in 2018 at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when the couple left Windsor Castle. The newlyweds had left behind the wheel of a Jaguar convertible dating from 1968, which had previously been transformed into an electric car.