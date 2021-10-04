Since the introduction of the new donor law in the summer of 2020, 10.6 million Dutch people have made a choice whether they want to donate organs after their death. That is about 75 percent of the adult population. Of that group, 4.8 million people gave consent for organ donation; 4.3 million Dutch people refuse to do so. That is an increase of 2 million compared to the beginning of last year. About 1.5 million Dutch people indicated that relatives decide on the choice, according to a study by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) on Tuesday.

At the beginning of 2020, 6.9 million Dutch people had had their choice recorded. A group of 3.3 million people has not registered anything yet. This means that, according to the donor register, they do not object to donation. The municipalities with the highest share of inhabitants willing to donate organs are Gelre and Rozendaal (46 percent). In Urk (15 percent) and Neder-Betuwe (21 percent) the relatively few residents indicated that they were willing to become donors.

The Donor Act was introduced in 2020 at the initiative of the then D66 MP Pia Dijkstra. The House of Representatives was extremely divided about the law that in principle all Dutch people become donors, unless an objection has been lodged. In the vote on the proposal, 75 MPs voted in favor and 74 against. Frank Wassenberg, Member of Parliament for the Party for the Animals, was absent due to a “huge blunder” and was unable to vote against, so the initiative obtained a narrow majority.

Opponents of the D66 proposal felt that the law restricts citizens’ right to self-determination too much. Advocates for the law said the initiative would boost donor numbers and thereby shorten waiting lists for organ donors, as has happened in other countries with similar legislation. The new law in the Netherlands came into effect on July 1, 2020.