We are only talking about social plans this fall: 345 in progress at the end of August, that is 110 more than last year at the same period. And yet, human resources managers are not pessimistic. Their national association, ANDRH, was surprised on Tuesday September 22 at the figures it collected from its members. Three-quarters of them say that they are not affected by plans to safeguard employment or restructuring with downsizing. Partial unemployment, dialogue with trade unions: they say they are doing everything to preserve jobs.

They also welcome the measures for the employment of young people, and in particular young people in work-study programs. They largely intend to maintain their plans to hire young people on a work-study basis.

On the other hand, HRDs do not hide that the crisis will have a cost: they provide for compulsory annual negotiations on salaries. They confirm in this the forecasts that I gave you a few days ago, and in particular those coming from Apec and the Deloitte firm, which all announce very tight increase budgets for next year.

If they weren’t at the last teleworking negotiation meeting yesterday, HRDs have a clear position on the issue: no new standard. They therefore lean towards the Medef. Even if they are very largely in favor of the deployment of teleworking, they fear that new charges weigh on the company. Costs related to the fitting out of the employee’s home or to the journeys made by employees who have chosen to settle away from the company’s headquarters. HRDs rely on social dialogue in the company, on a case-by-case basis, and they ensure that it is negotiating everywhere at the moment on the issue.

All say that the crisis has boosted their role in the company. While they could be considered as not always part of the company’s reactor core, the health crisis has brought them to the fore. For two-thirds of them, it will last. An evolution of the profession that has led them to become a Covid referent, to give advice on food, sleep, domestic violence, school or nursery … In short, a function that we can no longer do without .