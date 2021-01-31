Markus Söder (CSU) as candidate for chancellor? Apparently, more and more CSU supporters can imagine the Bavarian Prime Minister in Berlin – but not all Bavarians think that way.

Munich – the new one CDU *-Chairman Armin Laschet * can probably only Markus Söder the candidacy for chancellor of CDU / CSU dispute. Because last lay Söder in nationwide surveys before Armin Laschet as candidate for chancellor – although he has not yet actively brought himself into discussion.

On behalf of the Augsburger Allgemeine Zeitung the opinion research institute Civey has now found out: There is none in Bavaria majority For Söder when Chancellor. 43.1 percent of the respondents find it positive Bavaria Söder’s candidacy, 44.9 percent negative – 12.0 percent of the respondents are undecided. Other numbers, however, are more revealing.

Survey on the candidacy for chancellor in Bavaria: CSU members would resign Söder to Berlin

In early 2020, only 54.4 percent were CSU voters for Söder to be a candidate for chancellor – just over half. At the time, these numbers were interpreted to mean that the supporters of Söders Political party not their chairman as Bavarian Prime Minister want to lose.

Apparently here has the Corona crisis* but causes a change of heart. Because now it’s 77.3 percent of the CSU voterswho are looking for a Söder’s candidacy would pronounce. At 90.8 percent, an overwhelming majority of CSU supporters are satisfied with Söder’s actions during the pandemic.

Survey on Söder’s candidacy for chancellor: supporters of the FDP, Left and AfD do not want the CSU boss as chancellor

While only about 20 percent of each FDP* – and AfD *-Pendant Söder would like to see Berlin and a third of the followers of the Left *, are at SPD * and Greens * about 40 percent who would approve of Söder’s candidacy. For the latter two, the proponents and opponents of the candidacy are roughly in balance.

An entirely different number is exciting and informative. Because it shows how much Söder polarized – which also makes life possible for him Chancellor shouldn’t make it easy. The 40 percent that Söders Tend to reject candidacy, made up of around 11 percent who rate the candidacy as “negative” – and over 33 percent who rate it as “very negative”. This means that over a third of the people in his home state are against one Söder’s candidacy. (kat) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen-Digital editors network.