SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Three-quarters of Brazilians are in favor of the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro if he does what he promised in the 7 September demonstrations and fails to comply with court decisions, a survey by Datafolha showed on Saturday.

According to the survey, 76% are in favor of Bolsonaro being impeached if he does not comply with court decisions, while 21% say that this should not happen. The survey’s margin of error is 2 percentage points.

In one of the events of the 7th of September, speaking to thousands of protesters on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, Bolsonaro said that he would no longer accept the decisions of the Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court.

Moraes conducts sensitive investigations against Bolsonaro and his allies in the STF, such as the investigation of fake news and anti-democratic acts.

Two days later, however, Bolsonaro changed the tone by releasing a Declaration to the Nation, in which he stated that there are “natural differences” in some of Moraes’ decisions, but that these issues must be resolved by judicial measures that will be taken.

The new statement, which was made public after a meeting with former president Michel Temer, came after the reaction of the Judiciary top. A day after Bolsonaro’s speeches on Independence Day holiday, the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, stated that failure to comply with court decisions constitutes a crime of responsibility.

Datafolha heard 3,667 people aged 16 or over between September 13th and 15th.

(By Alexandre Caverni)

