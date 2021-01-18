Government spokesperson Pilar Costa said on Monday that 14,375 doses of vaccine had been administered in the Balearics. These represent 74.5% of available doses; 18,690 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have so far been delivered and 600 of the Moderna vaccine.

Costa explained that 7,892 doses had been administered to residents of homes for the elderly and disabled to care-home workers. The majority of these have been in Mallorca, with 1,680 in Minorca and 1,888 in Ibiza and Formentera.

In addition, 6,483 frontline health workers have received a first dose – 4,434 in Mallorca, 945 in Minorca and 1,104 in Ibiza and Formentera. These 6,483 represent 88.3% of the 7,337 frontline health workers in the Balearics.

On Sunday, the first of the second doses were given to residents and staff at the Oms-Sant Miquel care home in Palma.