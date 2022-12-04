Three employees of the municipal service of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), who were engaged in sawing trees near the village of Kalinovo, died as a result of an explosion of an unidentified device. This is reported on December 4 “Luganskinformcenter” with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the region.

“When performing work on filing trees along the road, an unidentified explosive device exploded, as a result of which three people died (men born in 1970, 1984, 2000),” the report says.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified that the incident occurred on the morning of December 3 between the settlements of Troitskoye and Kalinovo in the Popasnyansky district.

As of December 1, 131 civilians have died in the LPR since the beginning of the exacerbation. As a result of Ukrainian shelling, seven children were killed and 29 were injured. More than 3.3 thousand houses were damaged and destroyed in 80 settlements.

Only at the end of November, two civilians died during the shelling of Alchevsk (LPR) by Ukrainian nationalists. Two houses were completely destroyed, five more were damaged.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, against the inhabitants of which Kyiv has been fighting since 2014.

