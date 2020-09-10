Two of the witnesses verify what EL PAÍS revealed earlier than the authorized investigation started – that in December 2017, the proprietor of UC World SL ordered staff to alter the surveillance cameras within the embassy and exchange them with others that might seize audio. From that second on, they recorded and monitored conversations between the WikiLeaks founder and his legal professionals, in addition to all of his guests.

In the course of the conferences with the legal professionals, Assange ready his authorized protection towards the extradition order from the USA. The Australian cyberactivist is needed within the US for allegedly committing 18 crimes for leaking labeled info on secret army operations in Afghanistan and Iraq by way of the whistle-blowing web site WikiLeaks. He faces a complete of 175 years in jail.

Beneath Morales’s specific orders, the safety staff photographed the passports of all of Assange’s guests

In response to the proof offered by the witnesses – movies, audio tapes and dozens of emails, a few of which have been revealed prematurely by this newspaper – the spying operation was intensive. Beneath Morales’s specific orders, the safety staff photographed the passports of all of Assange’s guests, took aside their cellphones, downloaded content material from their iPads, took notes and put collectively experiences on every assembly.

Morales outlined in writing the goals and the “excessive precedence” profiles that needed to be “underneath management always” – in particular visitors from North America and Russia, as seen in emails. The record of Assange’s guests didn’t embody any Russian residents, however did embody a customer from Serbia and one other one from Belarus. “All this needs to be thought-about prime secret to restrict its distribution,” the proprietor of UC World SL wrote to one among his trusted staff. The Ecuadorian diplomats who labored within the London embassy have been additionally spied on, based on the proof offered by the witnesses.

The three witness statements all spoke of the phrases Morales used along with his most-trusted staff in reference to the alleged collaboration with the US secret service: “We’re taking part in within the first division,” “I’ve gone to the darkish aspect,” “ These in management are the American pals, ”“ The American consumer, ”“ The American pals are asking me to verify, ”“ The North American will get us lots of contracts all over the world, ”and“ US intelligence. ” The obsession over any Russian go to or signal of a hyperlink between Assange and Russia was additionally mirrored within the images that have been taken of the passport visas of some guests.

Morales traveled to the US a couple of times a month allegedly handy over the fabric to “the Individuals”

The recordings from the cameras put in within the embassy have been extracted from the arduous drive each 15 days, together with different recordings from microphones positioned in hearth extinguishers, and delivered personally to Morales on the headquarters of UC World, positioned in Jerez de la Frontera within the south of Spain. They have been at all times authentic recordings, not copies.

Morales traveled to the US once or twice a month allegedly handy over the fabric to “the Individuals.” A microphone was put in on the PVC plastic base of a fireplace extinguisher close to the assembly room the place Assange met along with his legal professionals. The cyberactivist had positioned a tool that created white noise on this room, and activated it when he thought he was being spied on. He positioned one other system within the ladies’s lavatory, the place he typically met along with his legal professionals.

UC World SL was employed by Ecuador’s Senain secret service to offer safety companies to the embassy when Ecuadorian president Rafael Correa was in energy. However based on the three witnesses, Morales ordered the Australian to be spied on and created remote-operated pc servers that collected the illegally obtained info, which may very well be accessed from the USA.

Journeys to Virginia and Las Vegas

The witnesses stated that they have been capable of show that the US was accessing the data. A examine of the emails despatched by Morales to a number of of his staff reveals that the previous marine traveled to Alexandria, a US metropolis in Virginia with round 145,000 residents, on March 1 and a couple of, 2017. The IP addresses of those messages, to which this newspaper has had entry, present that they have been from the place that was processing the extradition order towards Assange.

In response to the witnesses, the fabric on Assange was handed over to the CIA by a member of the safety service of magnate Sheldon Adelson, the proprietor of the on line casino and resort firm Las Vegas Sands Company. Adelson is a pal of US President Donald Trump and one of many important donors to the Republican Occasion. Morales had reached an settlement with Adeleson to strengthen the safety on his boat when he sailed within the Mediterranean. The primary individual liable for Adelson’s safety is a outstanding former CIA chief.

The witnesses stated that they have been capable of show that the US was accessing the data

Morales despatched his staff an electronic mail on December 10, 2017, asking them to limit Ecuador’s entry to the server, the place the data was saved, in order that they’d not uncover that the “American consumer” has entry. The IP of this electronic mail reveals that it was written from The Venetian, the main resort from Adelson’s resort chain in Las Vegas.

“They inform me that if the Ecuadorians are to entry the distant system, we should always have in mind that it have to be programed in order that they solely see what we would like them to… it should look as if they’ve entry,” the e-mail learn. These technical suggestions have been despatched to workers in Jerez de la Frontera in English.