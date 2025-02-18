Ángel Martínez, specialist in angiology and vascular surgery; Alberto González, specialist in Neurology, and Luis Manuel Barrena, of Internal Medicinethey have been recently recognized as medical referents in their respective specialties. The three options of the Quirónsalud Clideba Hospital in Badajoz appear in the best -controlled 2024 edition, which annually produces a list with the best doctors and surgeons in Spain.

The purpose of this list, according to the platform BEST DOCTORSIt is “to offer patients the most complete, detailed and verified guide to know in depth the best health professionals in prevention, diagnosis and treatment, in order to ensure the best medical reference in decisive moments of life.” To do this, they develop their work “from maximum independence, qualified by a demanding own methodology and verified by qualitative criteria.”

The five criteria under which this list is made are: recognition and sanitary merits; professional trajectory and assessment; reference in medical congresses and technical publications; consideration and satisfaction of their patients, and media informative presence.

In this way, the Quirónsalud Clideba hospital adds a New achievement Thanks to its professionals, who are the fundamental pillar to offer efficient, safe and quality health care. It should be noted that Quirónsalud Clideba, recognized as the best hospital in the province in the last index of hospital excellence (IEH), It is the Extremadura hospital that more specialists contributes to the best 2024 Docors.

Dr. Martínez, González and Barrena have received a small tribute at the hospital surrounded by colleagues and friends, who have recognized their commitment and work with the medicine and care of people to continue advancing in the provision of health services.