In Ukraine, as part of a big sale, three prisons were put up for auction. This was stated by the Minister of Justice Denis Malyuska, he is quoted by the official website the government of Ukraine.

In addition, on May 5 at portal The State Property Fund of the country published an announcement about the sale of the Lviv correctional colony No. 48 and the land on which it is located. The colony is located in the city center. It is sold in two lots. The first includes an area of ​​10.6 hectares and the real estate located on it. Its cost starts at 132.7 million hryvnia (354 million rubles). The second lot is 3 hectares of land and buildings located on it. The price of this site starts at 3.4 million hryvnia (9 million rubles).

According to Malyuska, the auction should take place on June 3 this year. In addition to the Lviv prison, they will display the Southern Correctional Colony No. 51. The minister explained that the prisoners were transferred to other institutions, and the buildings were mothballed. At the same time, funds were still spent on them from the budget, in connection with which the objects were decided to be sold.

The first lot of the big prison sale was put up for auction in February. Then the network posted an advertisement for the sale of the Irpen correctional center No. 132 near Kiev. According to the head of the Ministry of Justice, a total of 100 such objects are planned to be implemented throughout the country.