Three prisoners had to be hospitalised on Friday night after one of them started a fire in the youth unit of the Madrid 2 Penitentiary Centre, located between the towns of Alcalá de Henares and Meco, by setting fire to a mattress in his cell, according to the union Acaip-UGT and confirmed by sources from the Penitentiary Institutions to EL PAÍS. Two of the inmates remained in hospital on Saturday, one of them, the cellmate of the author of the fire, with burns.

The incident occurred a few minutes before nine in the evening, when all the inmates were already in their cells. At that time, a 19-year-old inmate who was considered to be troublesome and who had caused several incidents throughout the day, including self-harm, placed the mattress against the cell door and set it on fire, according to the union in a note. When they realized what was happening, the officers went to the scene with extinguishing and protection equipment to put out the flames, which reached more than half a metre in height, Acaip adds. The smoke forced the 34 inmates who were in the affected gallery at that time to be evacuated to one of the prison’s courtyards.

Seven Samur and Civil Protection units were dispatched to the prison, and finally three of the inmates had to be transferred to hospital, including the arsonist and his cellmate. The third injured person was occupying an adjoining room. Two of them, including the one who set fire to the mattress, were suffering from smoke poisoning. The third had various burns and remains in La Paz Hospital in Madrid. Several officers who intervened also had respiratory problems, but none of them had to be transferred to a medical centre.

Acaip denounces that the Alcalá-Meco prison, the oldest in the Community of Madrid, “lacks the necessary material and personnel resources” to house young prisoners (between 18 and 20 years old), who, it stresses, are “those who, by far, are the protagonists of the most serious regimental incidents and the greatest number of them.”

On December 23 last year, this prison was already in the news for an incident involving another young man. Yousef Mohamed Lehrech, alias The Pilla 20-year-old alleged hitman who was arrested a month after his escape in Germany. The images recorded by the prison’s video surveillance circuit captured in detail the journey followed by the escapee from the communications module, where he was scheduled to meet with four relatives, to the exit control. El Pastilla mingled with people who were going to visit other inmates to go unnoticed and, after finding a portcullis open – a double-door system that separates rooms with bars – he walked calmly out through the main door of the prison without anyone stopping him. Several prison officials were disciplined to determine who was responsible for the incredible escape.