The primitive raffle held this Saturday has left Three hitters second category (5 hits + complementary) that have won a prize of 65,390.21 euros each.

Specifically, the three graceful tickets have been validated in administration No. 1 of Santa María de Guía (Las Palmas), in Administration No. 10 of A Coruña and on No. 20 of Tarragonareports lotteries and bets of the state.

Also, in the third category (5 hits) There have been others 181 Underbeans that have taken a prize of 1,987 euros each.

On this occasion there have been no successors of special category (6 hits + reimbursement) or first category (6 hits), so The boat is increased that will be put into play for the next draw.

In this way, a single first -category with special category could win on Monday a prize of 9.8 million of euros.

The Collection in the raffle held this Saturday has promoted to a total of 10,594,752 euros.