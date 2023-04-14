After an unexpected departure from Barcelona’s La Masía and a terrifying step within PSG, Xavi Simons made the decision to continue his career and his sports training within PSV of the Eredivisie. A measure that at the end of the road has been a total success for the young player already selected from the Netherlands. To this day, Simons is for many the best player in the Eredivisie and it seems that his talent limit is far from coming.
Now, facing the summer, the young Dutch talent will be tempted by several of the best teams on the planet. He is an exploding talent and also seems to have controlled his indiscipline that often works against him. At the moment Simons does not have in mind to leave the Eredivisie, but the siege of the powerful of the old continent could change that position, at least 3 of the English old guard of the Premier League will offer to sign him.
The English teams that want to close the signing of Simons are Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, the three English want to finalize the signing of Xavi, knowing that his present is positive, but Simons’ future is bright, therefore, he could break the portfolio the objective of giving it a quality leap. The market value of him as of today is 30 million euros, but his price is expected to be well above that figure due to his age.
#Premier #League #giants #attack #Xavi #Simons
Leave a Reply