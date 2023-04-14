🤯Madness for Xavi Simons🤯

🇳🇱🌟 The former de la Masía has exploded at PSV and is already a benchmark in the Erediviese

🙄 Xavi Simons will have succulent options in summer…https://t.co/jsKDIwXcbK

— SPORT newspaper (@sport) April 13, 2023