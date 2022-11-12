Leon, Guanajuato.- ask for him Eternal rest of the DeceasedIt is an act of charity God take into account so that the souls passing through purgatory can go to divine encounter with the creator thanks to the prayers and supplicationswe share three prayers that help people when they die, may they rest in peace.

Prayer for the faithful departed

Eternal Father, sovereign God!

Send your angels to take this soul out of purgatory

for whom it is my intention to pray;

I beg you to take her to your glory,

and I ask you Lord that

the part that lacks to satisfy for its faults,

pardon her for the merits of your Son’s sorrows,

my Lord Jesus Christ.

I beseech you, my merciful Creator,

don’t be harsh in my judgment

And do not let us into temptation,

freeing us from all evil.

Amen.

Prayer for the souls

God save the Christian souls!

Jesus Christ who redeemed us with his Precious blood,

please free them from their sorrows

and give them place and seat among the choirs of angels,

where they remember us

and beg God to take us with him

for be crowned in heaven.

Amen.

My Lord Jesus Christ,

that you did not come to lose,

but to free the souls of men,

Who were you made up of? remedy and freedom

giving your life for his ransom;

we humbly implore your mercy

and unspeakable mercy,

for you to take pity

of all the souls of the faithful departed

who are tormented in the pains of purgatory,

so that those who just

they are for their sins afflicted.

be forgiven by your kindness,

Well, you have redeemed with your precious blood,

get on merit

and intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary

and of all your Saints,

free them from the pain they suffer

and lead them to glory,

where they praise you and enjoy

for the centuries of centuries.

Amen.