The primitive raffle held this Saturday has left Three hitters First category (6 hits) that have taken a prize of 427,804.26 euros each.

The three successful tickets have been validated in Lotteries Administration No. 1 of Sant Celoni (Barcelona), in No. 3 of PAMANOVA-CALVIà (Balearic Islands) and on No. 3 of Cangas (Pontevedra).

On the other hand, in the second category (5 hits + complementary) there have been others five successfulthey have won 41,624.20 euros of prize each, reports lotteries and bets of the state.

On this occasion there have been no successful tickets of special category (6 successes + reimbursement), so The boat is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single first -category with special category could win on Monday a prize of 15.7 million of euros.

The Collection of the raffle held this Saturday has promoted to a total of 10,934,496 euros.