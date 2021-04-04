Three policemen from a rural community in the Mexican state of Oaxaca (in the south of the country) were killed and charred this Saturday after being ambushed when they were traveling along a route, in a new chapter of the violent fight of the groups linked to drug trafficking.

The state prosecutor’s office explained that the attack occurred around noon when the San Pablo Coatlán police director and two people, including a woman, were traveling on a road that leads to the Puerto Escondido resort.

The scene found by the researchers was gloomy because it was “located a charred patrol of the municipal police of San Pablo Coatlán, without license plates, “according to the prosecution.

The AFP agency indicated that the municipal presidency requested that a working group be established on security due to the climate of violence that affects the community.

The attack was linked to the dispute between drug trafficking gangs being an area where marijuana is traditionally grown, in addition to there are disputes over farmland.

More than 300,000 people, according to official figures, have been murdered in Mexico since the federal government launched a controversial military anti-drug operation in December 2006.

Most of the murders are attributed to fights between criminal gangs.