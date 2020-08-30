Politicians from almost all parties have expressed their dismay at the events at the Berlin Reichstag during the protests against the Corona measures.

“The Reichstag building is the place of activity of our parliament and thus the symbolic center of our free democracy. That chaos and extremists misuse it for their own purposes is unbearable, ”said the Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU) the “Bild am Sonntag”. “Diversity of opinion is a hallmark of a healthy society. However, freedom of assembly has its limits where state rules are trampled underfoot, ”said Seehofer.

“Reich flags and right-wing extremist rabble in front of the German Bundestag are an unbearable attack on the heart of our democracy,” said the Federal President Frank Walter-Steinmeier. Anyone who is angry about the Corona measures or doubts their necessity can do so, also in public, even in demonstrations. “My understanding ends where demonstrators let themselves be harnessed to the carts of democracy enemies and political agitators.”

On Saturday evening, several hundred people – apparently from the right-wing extremist milieu, from the Reich citizen scene and from the AfD offspring “Junge Alternative” – ​​broke a cordon at the Reichstag building and stormed up the stairs to the entrance. Police officers pushed people back with difficulty. The police later used pepper spray, which resulted in scuffles. There had previously been a rally at the Reichstag building.

The black-white-red imperial flags used by imperial citizens could also be seen among the demonstrators. The police then broke up the demo. Emergency forces cleared the space in front of the Reichstag building and pushed the demonstrators away.

Reichstag storm: only three police officers are in the way of the demonstrators

Videos that are circulating on the Internet show how people stand right at the door of the Reichstag. Only three policemen stood in their way.

Police spokesman Thilo Cablitz explained: “We cannot always be present everywhere, it is precisely this gap that was used to climb over the barriers, to break through, and then to get to the stairs in front of the Reichstag.”

Foreign minister Heiko Maas (SPD) tweeted: “Reich flags in front of parliament are shameful.” SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote: “Nazi symbols, Reich citizenship and imperial flags have absolutely nothing to do with the German Bundestag.”

Federal Minister of Justice Christina Lambrecht (SPD) has called for a tough response from the state to protests by opponents of the corona protective measures in front of the Bundestag. “The unbearable image of Reich citizens and neo-Nazis in front of the Reichstag must not be repeated – not in front of parliament and never in parliament,” Lambrecht told the newspapers of the Funke media group on Sunday. “We must defend ourselves with all consistency against these enemies of our democracy.”

The democratic constitutional state guarantees the right to demonstrate peacefully, said Lambrecht. “But anyone who attacks the Bundestag and waves the Reich flag shows nothing but hatred for democracy and contempt for everything that defines our country.”

When asked whether it might have been better to ban the demonstration, said the SPD General Secretary Lars KlingbeilHe was surprised that the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, according to its own statements, had not discovered any evidence in advance that “right-wing extremists are trying to subvert this demonstration”.

The pictures of the day showed something else. “You will have to take a closer look at why this information was apparently not available in advance or was not properly evaluated,” said the SPD politician on “Bild live”. Now it will have to be clarified in the Bundestag’s Council of Elders “what security concepts looked like.”

The SPD candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted: “Nazi symbols, imperial citizens & imperial flags have in front of the German Bundestag absolutely nothing lost. “

Even the Greens boss Annalena Baerbock expressed himself via Twitter and wrote: “When the flags of the German Reich wave in front of the Reichstag, then that is not an expression of freedom of expression, but an attack on our democracy. And it has to be able to defend itself. “

Around 38,000 people at the Corona protests in Berlin

According to estimates by the authorities, around 38,000 people took part in the protests in the city on Saturday. Like Senator of the Interior Andreas Geisel (SPD) reported in the evening, around 300 people were arrested throughout the day, around 200 in front of the Russian embassy alone.

Here it was mostly bourgeois: Participants applaud during a demonstration against the Corona measures in front of the … Photo: Kay Nietfeld / dpa

There flew among other things from a crowd of around 3000 so-called Reich citizens and right-wing extremists put stones and bottles at the police, as he said. According to the police, prisoners were also released there. Geisel described the events as predictable. “It was to be expected what happened today,” he said on Saturday evening in the ARD “Tagesthemen”.

Rushed: The former vegan influencer and would-be Chancellor Attila Hildmann in a headlock. Photo: REUTERS / Christian Mang

He was also arrested in front of the Russian embassy Vegan chef Attila Hildmann, who calls himself “ultra right” and a conspiracy preacher. Geisel did not comment on the background to Hildmann’s arrest.

[Kommentar zu den Corona-Demonstrationen in Berlin: Unerträglich, bizarr – aber auch legitim]

In the course of the day, streets were temporarily blocked, barriers broken and a construction container set on fire, the police also said. She was on duty with around 3000 officers.

The Stuttgart initiative lateral thinking 711 called for a protest. It had expected around 22,000 participants, but there were significantly more. There were also counter-protests, including from the left-wing scene.

Police carry demonstrators from Friedrichstrasse

The US lawyer, environmental activist and vaccination opponent Robert Francis Kennedy junior, nephew of the former US President John F. Kennedy, spoke in a speech at the rally against the construction of the new 5G cellular network, warned of total surveillance and attacked in this context including Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

The police did not allow a planned demonstration march to start at noon because the minimum distances to prevent infection were not observed. After lengthy negotiations with the organizers, the police said they were breaking up the meeting. There is “unfortunately no other option”. The police then carried away demonstrators who were left sitting on the street and did not leave voluntarily.

A protester holds flowers in front of police officers in front of the Russian embassy. Not all participants of the … Photo: Christoph Soeder / dpa

On banners, participants called for the resignation of the federal government and an end to the protective conditions and everyday restrictions due to the corona pandemic. The posters read “Muzzle democracy – without us”, “Stop the Corona madness” and “End the Corona dictatorship”. Again and again the crowd chanted “resistance” and “we are the people”.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können]

AfD politicians and other right-wing groups also called for participation. Flags with imperial eagles, T-shirts in Gothic script and other symbols of right-wing extremists were also to be seen at the Brandenburg Gate and other places. An AfD politician was also there when the Reichstag stairs were stormed.

Overall, however, a broad mix of citizens, including young and old as well as families with children, gathered on Friedrichstrasse, where the demo was supposed to start, and later at the Victory Column.

“Enemies of democracy mix with the center of society”

The head of the Association of German Criminal Investigators, Sebastian Fiedler, warned of the possible consequences of the corona protests. “Such demonstrations are an ideal environment for radical movements to win more and more people for their ideologies,” said Fiedler of the “Rheinische Post”.

Participants in one of the demonstrations against the Corona measures on the Strasse des 17. Juni. Photo: Michael Kappeler / dpa

“There enemies of democracy mix with parts of the middle class, so conspiracy theories can spread faster and faster.”

Actually, the Berlin authorities wanted to ban the gatherings however, they were defeated in court. The decision of the Berlin Higher Administrative Court against the ban became known on Saturday night.

The police stated that the reason for the prohibition order was that the gathering of tens of thousands of people – often without a mask or distance – posed too high a health risk for the population. This was already shown by the demonstration against the Corona policy on August 1 in Berlin, during which most of the demonstrators consciously ignored hygiene rules. (Tsp, dpa)