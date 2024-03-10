Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/10/2024 – 22:11

In September last year, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, Jair Bolsonaro's (PL) former aide-de-camp, was released from prison after reaching a plea agreement with the Federal Police (PF). His testimony served as the basis for the Tempus Veritatis operation, launched by the corporation in February this year. But, in recent weeks, investigations have brought new details that need to be addressed by the whistleblower, if he wants to maintain the agreement that allowed him to remain free. Three main points may be questioned by the PF this Monday, the 11th, when he gives a new statement.

Mauro Cid's new testimony comes after the Federal Police heard former Army commanders, General Freire Gomes; and from the Air Force, Lieutenant-Brigadier Baptista Júnior. One of the points that Mauro Cid should clarify to the police this Monday concerns precisely the general's testimony.

The soldier was interviewed for almost eight hours on March 1st at the PF headquarters in Brasília. According to information from journalist Míriam Leitão's column in the newspaper The globe, Freire Gomes told the PF that Bolsonaro not only knew about the “coup draft” but also presented the document to him personally, and said that the draft plan would be implemented. Bolsonaro denies involvement in preparing the document.

The version presented by Freire Gomes is contradictory to Cid's statement, or at least to the already known excerpts of it. According to the former aide-de-camp, Bolsonaro would have received such a draft from the then advisor for international affairs Filipe G. Martins, but he did not express his opinion on the document, much less tell anyone that he was going to carry out the plan foreseen in the draft. The PF is investigating whether it is the same version of the text found in the home of former Justice Minister Anderson Torres. This is a point to be clarified by Cid.

The “coup draft” was the draft of a decree to be issued by the Presidency of the Republic establishing the “state of defense” specifically at the headquarters of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), under the pretext of investigating alleged cases of abuse of power and reestablishing the “smoothness and correctness of the 2022 election”.

According to PF investigators interviewed anonymously by CNN Brasil, Mauro Cid could even be arrested preventively if he does not cooperate with the investigations during his testimony this Monday. His lawyer, Cezar Bittencourt, stated that he believes in a “calm” testimony, and that his client will answer everything he is asked. “The delegate who handles the case is the one who knows the questions he will ask. For my part, what I can guarantee is that everything Cid knows, everything he has knowledge of, everything he can explain, he will do. He will speak”, said Bittencourt to the G1 portal.

The second point that Mauro Cid may have to explain to the police is the ministerial meeting in July 2022, in which Bolsonaro foresees the possibility of being defeated in that year's elections and asks his ministers to activate “plan B”. At the meeting at Palácio do Planalto, Bolsonaro tells the group that he cannot “let the elections arrive and what he is portraying to happen”. “You see now that… I think you have reached the conclusion. We’re going to have to do something first,” he says, hinting at the possibility of fraud in that year’s elections.

The video of the meeting was found by the Federal Police from Mauro Cid's computer, in a cloud storage service. However, the defense of Bolsonaro's former aide-de-camp said that he did not even know about the existence of the meeting, and was not present. “He was not in charge of the transmission, he was not present at the meeting, this information does not belong to the Cid. Why wasn't he? I didn't ask, it doesn't matter. It was a meeting between the president and whom he wanted to invite,” said Cezar Bittencourt on February 9, in an interview with the cable TV channel GloboNews. According to CNN Brasil, this is one of the investigators' points of interest in Cid's new testimony.

Finally, Cid may also be called upon to explain an alleged “contrary” with the interpretation that the Federal Police has been making of his statements. According to Veja magazine, Cid has told close interlocutors that his statements never implicated Bolsonaro in an attempted coup d'état. According to the magazine, the whistleblower insists that all there was was speculation about what actions to take if fraud in the 2022 elections was proven, and that as the “fraud” was never proven, nothing was done.