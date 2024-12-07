

12/07/2024



Updated at 11:08 p.m.





The pressure of real Madrid It usually has the same impact on the game as scolding my daughter. At the same time that I am trying to explain to him that what he has done is not right, he is already turning around to reoffend, but…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only